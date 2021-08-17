Tor Coatings and CHEP, 20 years of sustainable partnership

With manufacturers increasingly focused on reducing net operational CO2 emissions to zero, coatings systems specialist Tor Coatings, a Rust-oleum company, is leading the way in its sector in reducing environment impact.

Partnering with supply chain and equipment pooling specialist CHEP UK&I for nearly twenty years has enabled Tor Coatings to achieve a significant reduction of waste from its supply chain without compromising on service or supply.

The contract covers Tor Coating’s use of CHEP pallets to transport its range of roofing, flooring, walls, and fire protection coating products leaving its state-of-the-art distribution centre in Gateshead to customers across the UK and abroad.

Chris Colquhoun, Quality and Systems Manager, Tor Coatings, says: “We’re committed to reducing our environmental impact, not just through our products but our wider internal operations too. CHEP has helped us reduce waste in our supply chain, saving 15,500 traditional white exchange pallets being used and disposed of per annum. Now more than ever it makes sense to have a pooled resource, and to rent and reuse rather than buy.

“CHEP has offered a solid, reliable service throughout our long relationship, always supporting us to meet our business needs. This has been especially important in the last year through the COVID-19 pandemic where construction activity remained strong. We’ve been able to meet demand through consistent service and supply.”

Matt Quinn, Vice-President, CHEP Northern Europe comments: “We’re committed to maintaining and building lasting partnerships with our customers, and to supporting them across their business and sustainability goals through the power of our circular economy model. Our work with Tor Coatings is an excellent example of this, and we’re delighted to continue our partnership with them.”

www.chep.com