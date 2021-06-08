Tosca expands its service centre network in Europe

The six new facilities located in Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Ireland are an addition to the more than 50 service centres that Tosca operates across the world.

Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions and pooling for food supply chains, is expanding its service centre network in Europe with six new facilities. Three of the new openings are located in Germany, specifically in Berlin, Cologne, and Stuttgart, while the rest of them will be in Vienna (Austria), Antwerp (Belgium), and Dublin (Ireland). With these new centres, Tosca continues to grow its unmatched global network density of more than 50 service centres across the world to serve the washing and inspection needs of Tosca’s existing and new clients in the food supply chain.

Jesse Sels, President EMEA at Tosca explains “Producers and retailers involved in the food supply chain need to ensure that hygiene and safety standards are met at all times to ensure groceries get to consumers at their optimal state while guaranteeing a higher performance of their processes. Therefore, with a global reach and local service, we are providing them with the innovative product and service solutions that they need to fulfil the hygiene requirements while saving time and money throughout their supply chain and reducing their CO2 footprint”.

Designed with flexibility in mind, these facilities add over 20,500sqm. to Tosca’s global service centre network while enhancing its local service. The proximity of the new customer centres to Tosca’s customers reduces their transport legs and costs while at the same time improving their sustainability. The new service centres have wide capabilities to meet Tosca’s customers’ needs. For example, the wash lines feature pre-wash, hot wash, high pressure wash, hot rinse and spin and conventional drying operations to ensure a high-quality service. Wash water is reused and cleaned to reduce environmental impact and cost. In addition to providing leading edge washing capabilities, these service centres also provide reusable packaging inspection and repair. And while the wash lines were specifically designed to process plastic products from Tosca, they can easily handle other containers as well.

