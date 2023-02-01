Tosca welcomes Dan Lee as EMEA President

Dan Lee brings over 15 years’ experience in delivering revenue growth and profitability improvements for service-driven businesses

Tosca, a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, is delighted to welcome Dan Lee as EMEA President, reporting directly to Eric Frank, Chief Executive Officer.

Dan brings a strategic and forward-thinking vision and wealth of commercial and operational expertise gained over the last 15 years in similar European market-leading B2B service companies.

Under Dan’s leadership, Tosca will continue to enhance its innovative and solutions-driven approach for customers in EMEA. Dan’s priorities will be focussed around three key pillars; customer engagement, delivering first-class service in the most efficient manner, and how best to utilise technology to improve customer experience. He will work alongside his North America President counterpart, Steve Arendsen.

Dan spent the first part of his career working for Dallas-based NCH Europe, an industrial chemical supplier before moving to Safetykleen Europe where he spent over 10 years in senior executive leadership roles within private equity. These included UK Managing Director at the time APAX acquired the business in 2017.

Immediately prior to joining Tosca, Dan spent 4 years in various roles at phs Group, most recently as Group Managing Director – Specialist Businesses. Phs is a leading workplace services provider in the UK, Ireland, and Spain. Dan’s experience enabled him to focus on commercial and operational improvements within this division, resulting in double-digit growth despite challenging market conditions caused by the COVID pandemic. During his time at phs, he improved stakeholder engagement, always putting colleagues and customers at the centre of his strategic planning.

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Lee, EMEA President said:

“There are many exciting opportunities to build on in Europe due to the recent strategic acquisitions made over the past few years. Tosca is the only pooler to service the entire supply chain with intelligent, reusable assets, purpose-built to optimise performance and sustainability. What this can do for our customers and the planet makes me excited to lead the EMEA region. In partnership with our customers and passionate team members, I strongly believe we can advance Tosca’s mission to revolutionise the flow of goods through the supply chain, eliminating waste at every turn.”

Eric Frank, CEO, looks forward to what is next for Tosca EMEA and comments:

“Dan’s exciting vision for Tosca in EMEA, coupled with his energy and extensive experience makes him, without doubt, the right person to lead the team in EMEA during a time when there are countless opportunities for service-minded reusable packaging providers. Tosca in EMEA is well placed to thrive under his leadership.”

More about Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers to eliminate food, labor, and transportation waste and improve performance at every turn. Our portfolio of pooled, IoT-enabled reusable plastic assets is the most robust the market has to offer, including crates, pallets, bulk containers, and more. With our expansive wash network, and a unique capability to develop customised solutions through in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca is the provider of choice for retailers, growers, and suppliers worldwide.