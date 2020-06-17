TouchPath introduces rental scheme for supply chain systems; Claims industry first

“Right now many supply chain companies are looking to minimise their capital expenditure on new software and services. TouchPath’s rental scheme makes that possible, with no price premium” says TouchPath international CEO David Myers

Company claims industry first for new scheme

All TouchPath products including ‘TouchWMS’, ‘TouchMES’ and ‘TouchSales’ will be available to rent, with no price premium

Rental prices include maintenance and support

Flexible options include ‘rent now, buy later’, and rental-period extension

International supply chain solutions provider TouchPath (www.touchpath.com) is launching a rental scheme for its supply chain systems: businesses will now be able to rent TouchPath products, typically for three years for the same price as purchase. All rental prices include maintenance and support. ‘Rent now, buy later’ and rental extension options are also available under the scheme, for which TouchPath is claiming an industry first.

Products covered under the scheme include popular TouchPath solutions such as its ‘TouchWMS’ warehouse management system, which delivers proven productivity increases of 50%; the ‘TouchMES’ performance-driven manufacturing execution system, which displays accurate shop floor data in real time; and ‘TouchSales’, a web-based customer ordering portal designed for remote, COVID-19-driven working.

TouchPath has operations in the USA (High Point, NC 27265) and the UK (Halifax HX1 5ER).