TouchPath launches new IoT Manufacturing Solution

‘TouchIoT’ makes the big, real-time data generated by shop floor and warehouse machines available to MRP/ERP and MES systems

International supply chain solutions provider TouchPath (www.touchpath.com) is launching the latest version of its ‘TouchIoT’ industrial internet of things (IIoT) system which incorporates a number of enhancements including new support for security and web services, Android client terminal and Java environments. TouchIoT’s new functionality has been developed using the company’s ‘Design-Time’ platform, which incorporates more than 100 pre-configured business operations that can be dragged and dropped into a business flow, reducing development time from months to days says TouchPath. Design-Time follows the OPC (OLE for Process Control) industry open standard, enabling interoperability between devices and systems in industrial automation.

According to analyst Gartner by 2023 30% of industrial enterprises will have full, on-premises deployments of IIoT platforms, up from 15% in 2019.*

How TouchIoT works

TouchIoT makes the big, real-time data generated by shop floor and warehouse machines available to manufacturing requirements planning (MRP/ERP) and manufacturing execution (MES) systems for smarter business decision making. TouchIoT communicates with production, packaging and distribution and other automated processes to extract information that can then be posted to ERP and other systems and also displayed on a KPI dashboard to manage live shift production problems and performance. The same IIoT-driven technology can also be used to monitor security, temperature control and other specialist systems.

“TouchIoT allows manufacturers to access and exploit their data more fully. It is a practical and proven solution that has a very real impact on industrial performance and profitability” says TouchPath International CEO David Myers.

TouchPath uses smart, flexible modules that can be bolted together in almost any combination to deliver a customised solution at an off-the-shelf price, deploying systems technology that captures more information for better business performance and faster ROI, according to the company.

TouchPath has operations in the UK (Halifax HX1 5ER) and the USA (High Point, NC 27265).

*Source: Gartner report – ‘Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms’