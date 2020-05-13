TouchPath launches ‘TouchSales’ customer ordering portal: Supports new ways of working in the COVID-19 environment

Reduces order entry and fulfilment errors by a minimum of 50%

International supply chain solutions provider TouchPath (www.touchpath.com) is launching ‘TouchSales’, a web-based customer ordering portal designed for remote, COVID-19-driven working the company announced today. The online portal enables customers to place their orders and manage their business relationship with an industry or commerce supplier from any location quickly, accurately and securely says TouchPath.

The TouchSales portal is open 24/7, runs in real time and has an intuitive, user friendly interface. As well as allowing customers to input their own orders directly it gives them online access to their individual accounts history and to customised product and pricing information from the supplier’s back office system. For TouchSales users the portal will typically replace email, phone or fax orders which need to be manually entered to the ERP*, a process which can result in six out of ten being entered incorrectly according to industry feedback. TouchSales reduces order and related fulfilment errors by a minimum of 50%, can be installed in weeks and pays for itself in months says TouchPath. *Enterprise Resource Planning System

TouchSales can also be used by field sales and call centre sales people to enter sales orders remotely. They can access back office information via the same portal including sales history, accounts receivable (AR), product data and pricing.

“We are re-defining customer service for the new business climate” says TouchPath International CEO David Myers. “TouchSales not only enables new, more flexible ways of working in today’s COVID-19-driven business environment – it actually raises sales and purchase order processing standards, saving time and money.”

TouchPath has operations in the UK (Halifax HX1 5ER) and the USA (High Point, NC 27265).