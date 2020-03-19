TouchPath’s international response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Temporary closure of TouchPath UK and US offices minimises risk for company support staff, now working from home on two continents

Company strategy protects service levels for TouchPath customers and ensures business continuity

For immediate release 18 March 2020—International supply chain solutions provider TouchPath (www.touchpath.com) has responded to COVID-19 by temporarily closing its UK and US offices in Halifax, West Yorkshire and Greensboro, North Carolina, the company announced today. The move is designed to ensure service continuity for TouchPath customers and minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection for the company’s international support staff who are now working from home supported by mobile communications and VPN. Essential customer site visits are continuing subject to rigorous hygiene precautions.

“We have taken this step to keep our people safe, protect service standards for TouchPath customers and enable the company’s business continuity” says TouchPath International CEO David Myers. “Our priorities are to protect our people, the company they work for and its customers in the face of the coronavirus threat.”

TouchPath provides international supply chain technology solutions for a number of major manufacturers. They include Essentra Components, a leading global manufacturer and distributor with regional distribution sites across Europe, whose international network extends to the Americas and Asia, and which has 42 principal manufacturing facilities; Texas-headquartered forklift manufacturer Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America (MCFA) which has implemented a TouchPath manufacturing execution system at its 860,000 sq. ft. Houston plant; and ‘TouchWMS’ user Renold plc, a global manufacturer of industrial chain, coupling and gearbox solutions which employs over 2,100 people in 23 countries and has manufacturing sites worldwide.