Toyota launches its new compact, easy-to-drive Traigo24 electric forklift

Introducing the new 3-wheel electric forklift truck, the Traigo24, from Toyota Material Handling UK. Designed for simple, straightforward operations in confined or tight spaces, the models range from 1 to 1.5 tonnes and are available with energy-efficient Lithium-ion power and great ergonomics for increased productivity.

The new Toyota Traigo24 electric counterbalance range offers a choice of models with capacities of 1, 1.25 and 1.5 tonnes with lift heights up to 6.5 metres. This easy-to-drive compact 3-wheel truck allows for safe and efficient operations in tight spaces or congested areas. A wide range of light to mid-duty applications can be handled by this driver-friendly truck and its size and flexibility make it ideal for factories, warehouses, and shops, without compromising on safety, reliability, or comfort.

Sam Gray, Toyota Materials Handling UK’s Sales Training & Product Development Manager, comments: “There is currently a strong demand for electric CB forklifts, with many differing requirements from our customers, depending on the loads being handled, the working environment and the right energy solutions.

“Whether it’s our recent Traigo80 trucks that truly allow customers to make the shift to electric power, without compromising on performance during intensive use or our new compact Traigo24 models that make it easy for customers with occasional use in compact applications, we are able to meet every need.”

The extremely compact chassis design of this new 24-volt electric forklift makes it ideal in tight spaces and confined areas. Highly manoeuvrable, it is perfect for stacking loads in narrow aisles, even with the 1.5 tonnes model that has a new shorter chassis enhancing driveability and efficiency with the highest capacity. The Toyota Traigo24 delivers a combination of agility, ease of use and efficiency for simple, occasional handling.

Despite the Traigo24’s compact dimensions, the operator feels comfortable in the driver’s seat thanks to numerous ergonomic features that improve the working environment and productivity. The integrated display provides key operational information within easy reach, such as lift height, load weight and mast position. The redesigned lower dashboard also helps to increase efficiency by providing excellent forward visibility. On top of this, more space has been created for the operator’s feet, with a new pedal layout, and a tilting steering column with position memory.

Additionally, drivers can choose from a range of controls that best fit their driving style: mini-levers, a multi-function control unit, or the standard driver-side levers. All of these features contribute to improved productivity, efficiency and enhanced operator safety.

Energy-efficient power

The 24-volt electric range is available with lithium-ion power technology as well as traditional lead-acid batteries. A choice of different Intelligent Energy Packs are available, based on high-density lithium-ion battery solutions from Toyota Material Handling. Allowing for maximum energy efficiency while reducing CO2 emissions and energy costs, the concept enables customers to calculate the optimum combination of battery and charger to suit working patterns, taking into account operating times and scheduled breaks during the normal working shift.

Traigo ‘family feeling’ design

The new exterior design gives the Traigo24 a ‘family look and feel’ in line with the Traigo48 and the recently launched Traigo80. Both the overhead guard and the counterweight have been redesigned to facilitate material handling operations specific to this truck. In addition to being able to operate inside and occasionally outside, the Traigo24 offers different cabin options such as a canvas cabin and a cabin without doors or front windshield and roof to guarantee optimal operator comfort and efficiency.

Safety first

The Toyota Traigo24 will be available as a connected smart truck, allowing customers to monitor and improve their operations in terms of safety, productivity and cost-efficiency. Some of the features that are available with Toyota’s I_Site fleet management system include: PIN code/Smart Access, only authorising drivers with a PIN code or Smart card, both integrated in the dashboard next to the display, to activate the truck. Another I_Site feature available as an option is the pre-operational check, allowing drivers to start up the forklift only after having answered a series of questions that ensure the truck is reliable and safe to operate.

All Traigo24 electric trucks are equipped as standard with Toyota’s unique System of Active Stability (SAS) ensuring excellent forklift stability by protecting the operator and load when driving, turning, and lifting. SAS provides advanced technology increasing safety and improving productivity.

Improve your operations even further

The new 24-volt model also offers a range of options to enhance productivity and efficiency in material handling operations. Two new masts have been added to the new Traigo24 model, the FV and FSV masts, both increasing visibility on fork tips for enhanced productivity but also allowing manoeuvrability in low-ceiling work environments which is a nice add-on to the truck’s compactness.

Moreover, powerful front and rear LED lights are now available as options on this new electric forklift guaranteeing safer operation in dark areas but also reducing energy consumption.

Make it easy with the Toyota Traigo24, the new electric counterbalance truck, a bundle of simplicity, compact design, straightforward controls and great visibility, for safe and efficient operations.

For more information visit: www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk/trucks/electric-counterbalanced-trucks/traigo24