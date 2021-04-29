Toyota launches Toyota Logistic Design Competition 2022

The 2022 edition of the Toyota Logistic Design Competition is now open to design students worldwide, to create and submit their original ideas on this year’s theme: urban micrologistics. The competition is organised every two years by Toyota Material Handling Europe Design Center and Toyota’s European Design Development studio, ED2.

The global logistics challenge is to achieve shorter supply chains, greater precision, more flexibility and to reduce environmental impact in cities. The latter is particularly significant, given that more than half of the world’s population live in urban areas, while in Europe the proportion is more than 80 per cent. Supplying all these people with the things they need is a huge undertaking. For example, in Paris alone, 4.3 million deliveries are made every week.

Cities are becoming more and more congested and cars are increasingly being banned from urban centres with the strong focus on combatting pollution. For the 2022 Toyota Logistic Design Competition, the challenge for students is to consider the enormous issues involved in urban micrologistics and suggest ways of dealing with the rising problems and improving expediency.

Magnus Oliveira Andersson, Head of Design at Toyota Material Handling Europe, commented:

“We started with just 132 registrations during our first design competition back in 2014, but that grew to nearly 2,500 registrations last time. I am very excited about teaming up with our design colleagues from ED2. One common challenge we see … is to find a solution for a more sustainable society. Last-mile delivery continues to be a huge challenge, therefore ‘urban micrologistics’ became our theme for this year.”

Laurent Bouzige, Chief Designer Strategy and Mobility, Toyota ED2, said:

“We are delighted to have been involved in the development of this new edition of the competition, which is the result of close collaboration with TMH’s creative teams. For this edition we wanted to break the silos that too often separate the automotive and logistics worlds, to rethink and question the mobility of goods, services and people in a holistic and systemic way. We look forward to discovering new ideas, innovative and disruptive approaches and co-create the new mobility of tomorrow.”

The deadline for submissions is 19 October 2021. A panel of professionals working in design and innovation within the Toyota Group will evaluate the entries and determine the finalists.

All finalists will receive feedback towards the end of November and have the chance to revise their proposals for the final jury session where experts and industry leaders will select the competition winners.

The winners will receive cash prizes and have the opportunity to apply for a six-month paid internship at the Toyota Material Handling Design Center (Sweden/Italy) and ED2 (France). For more information and to enter the competition, visit the Toyota Logistic Design Competition page: https://tldc.toyota-forklifts.eu/