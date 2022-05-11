Toyota’s systems integration division is committed to delivering turn-key automation projects

Toyota Material Handling UK has announced the establishment of a systems integration division dedicated to designing and delivering turn-key automated storage and handling projects.

Toyota Logistics Solutions Integration (LSI) will develop systems based on the most appropriate technology for each client’s specific requirements, which means that designs are not restricted to products within the Toyota portfolio.

Luis Sullivan, Head of Systems Integration within LSI, says: “Toyota is one of the world’s most trusted brands and is known for the exceptional build quality of its industrial products. But the equipment selected for every LSI solution is proposed on its own merit to provide tremendous productivity gains and the lowest total cost of ownership.”

Luis Sullivan continues: “We describe the LSI approach as ‘technology agnostic’. We respect the specific character of each project and offer end-to-end automated solutions designed to fit a client’s business. This means that we approach each project thinking ‘what does this customer need?’ rather than ‘what products can Toyota offer this customer?’ “

LSI designs systems based on the latest automated picking and storage technologies, state-of-the-art sorters, conveyors, autonomous robots and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). All the necessary control software is also provided – from single modules that connect to a client’s existing IT infrastructure to a fully-built central management system.

LSI oversee an automation project from commission to sign off, while Toyota’s team of highly qualified and experienced service engineers provide fast and efficient ongoing after-sales support and system maintenance.

Toyota expect the UK market for automated handling and storage system to continue its upward trajectory as more companies seek to optimise their intralogistics processes and improve operational robustness through automation.

Paul Freeman, Head of Logistics Solutions at Toyota Material Handling UK, comments: “The need to make the most of every available square foot of storage capacity and move more inventory around the warehouse or distribution centre building with optimum efficiency has made the idea of automating key intralogistics functions increasingly attractive.

“Brexit and the pandemic have made it increasingly difficult to attract warehouse personnel and, as a result, we have seen our customers go from zero automation to at least partial automation within their businesses.”

Paul Freeman adds: “Toyota is the largest manufacturer of forklift trucks in the world, but the role of our solutions integration operation is to identify scalable material handling systems, innovative software and automation engineering to deliver unique solutions that help our clients become leaders in their industries.”

To learn more about the ways that Toyota’s LSI division can benefit your business visit www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk/automation/automated-solutions/logistics-solutions-integration