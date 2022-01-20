Toyota Material Handling UK announce new Rental & Used Director

Toyota Material Handling UK (TMHUK) has announced the appointment of Stuart Reilly to the position of Rental & Used Director.

With more than three decades’ experience of the materials handling industry, Stuart has been with TMHUK for over 20 years, during which time he has held leadership positions within the company’s after sales, rental and hand pallet truck departments. He is also a former general manager of Toyota’s operation in Scotland.

Stuart Reilly said: “The further development of our Rental & Used business is a key aspect of our market strategy at TMHUK and I am honoured to be given responsibility for overseeing this growth at such a challenging and exciting time. I am deeply passionate about the logistics industry and I look forward to continuing to contribute my experience to benefit Toyota and its customers.”

Nick Duckworth, Managing Director of TMHUK, commented: “Stuart brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role. He has headed up the TMHUK Rental & Used business for over 12 months and his appointment as Director confirms his hugely positive contribution during this period. Delivering quality Rental & Used solutions and ensuring Toyota is always the customer’s first-choice partner will continue to be our primary focus.”

Toyota currently has an extensive collection of fully refurbished Approved Used trucks – including counterbalance forklifts, reach trucks and stackers – available for immediate shipment.

