Toyota at Maintec 2022

Toyota Material Handling UK (TMH UK) will be highlighting the extensive benefits that its range of materials handling products and solutions bring to customers at Maintec 2022 (NEC, Birmingham, 8-9 June 2022).

Toyota is the world’s leading supplier of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment and offers a broad collection of new and used products as well as nationwide service support, short and long-term rental solutions, fleet management and genuine parts, along with operator training.

Among the Toyota products on display at this year’s Maintec will be the Traigo24 3-wheel electric counterbalance lift truck and the BT Pro Lifter. Designed for simple, straightforward operations in confined or tight spaces, the compact Traigo24 trucks are ideal for factory and warehouse applications. Meanwhile the BT Pro Lifter hand pallet truck requires up to 67% less force to operate than other standard hand pallet trucks on the market.

Toyota will also highlight its commitment to delivering outstanding after-sales service and maintenance. A range of support packages to suit the business needs of companies of all sizes is offered. Only genuine Toyota spare parts are used and to ensure optimum truck uptime, 95 per cent of all Toyota parts are held in stock, so a component is usually delivered to a client’s site within 24 hours of an order being placed.

In addition, Toyota is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for forklift tyres for all applications and provides a host of battery and charger maintenance and breakdown support programmes. Toyota is also one of the UK’s largest providers of CFTS-accredited lift truck Thorough Examinations and carries out inspections on all makes and type of forklift at customer sites across the country.

TMH UK’s Service Sales Manager, Andy Pritchard, comments: “Regardless of whether your business operates a single pallet truck or a large fleet of varied materials handling equipment (MHE), when sourcing MHE it is important to deal with an organisation that has the infrastructure in place to guarantee the highest levels of service and maintenance support. Customer satisfaction is our number-one priority and we do everything we can to meet our customers’ expectations.”

He adds: “A team of highly trained materials handling equipment professionals will be on hand throughout Maintec to provide advice and guidance on solutions tailored to a company’s unique requirements. Visitors to the show are invited to come to the Toyota stand to learn how we can help companies drive operational efficiencies throughout their materials handling processes that bring increased productivity and lower operating costs.”

