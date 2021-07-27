Toyota open new automated handling demonstration centre

Toyota Material Handling UK has announced the opening of a dedicated automated handling technology demonstration centre.

The 800 square meter facility – which is located at the same site as Toyota’s Midlands business centre on the Meridian Business Park, Leicester – will provide a permanent showcase for the Toyota Autopilot range of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as well as the company’s semi-automated RadioShuttle technology for the storage and retrieval of palletised loads from high density racking systems.

In addition, visitors to the centre can also discuss Toyota’s turnkey automated system design expertise.

Toyota Material Handling’s Paul Freeman comments: “The opening of our new automated handling technology demonstration centre provides an easily accessible location in the heart of the UK for our customers to see and assess Toyota’s state-of-the-art AGVs and RadioShuttle systems in operation within a realistic working warehouse setting.

“More and more companies are choosing to automate part or, in some cases, all of their intralogistics processes. As a result, the profile of the typical automation user is evolving and small and medium sized warehouse operators and e-commerce retailers now see automated handling and storage technology as the optimum solution to their issues.”

To find out more about Toyota’s range of automated materials handling solutions or to arrange a visit to the company’s new demonstration facility please visit www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk/automated-solutions