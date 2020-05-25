Toyota’s Pallet Truck Plus – Making Rental Simple

Pallet Truck Plus, a unique, market leading hand pallet truck rental from Toyota Material Handling UK, gives companies a cost-effective way to always have new Toyota pallet trucks available with full service support.

It offers a hassle-free way of renting and operating pallet trucks with lower total cost of ownership whether you have one truck or hundreds. “The scheme gives you the best value, access to the best national support network and of course the best performance from our legendary hand pallet trucks, increasing productivity and efficiency in your organisation.” states Stuart Reilly, Head of Service Sales Development & HPT.

Best value with Pallet Truck Plus means no capital outlay, providing an easy way to operate a fleet of pallet trucks with budgeted annual costs. For a low monthly payment, from as little as 75p per day, Toyota will supply a new pallet truck on a two-year agreement. During this time all maintenance and servicing is included with no hidden extras.

With Toyota you get the best performance with efficient materials handling equipment. The BT Lifter hand pallet truck has been setting standards in strength and performance for over 60 years. Today’s BT Lifter range from Toyota Material Handling maintains these values. These trucks are proven to be the most durable – lasting up to five times as long as other trucks in work-cycle tests.

With Pallet Truck Plus you receive the best support. Toyota has a national Hand Pallet Truck Specialist team dedicated to servicing hand pallet trucks, keeping your trucks safe and operational. With no added maintenance costs, your truck will be fully serviced free of any further charge on a twice-yearly schedule by our experienced service team.

Reilly says, “There’s a full range of hand pallet trucks to choose from. From the well-known BT Quick Lifter through to pallet trucks suited to specialised environments like our galvanised models for harsh environments, the options are endless. Our Pro-Lifter model remains unique in the world of hand pallet trucks. This entire range is available under Pallet Truck Plus”.

To find out how joining Pallet Truck Plus can benefit you and discuss your options, get in touch. Call Toyota 0370 850 1402 or visit www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk