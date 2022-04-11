TPN has appointed sought-after network development director

The Pallet Network (TPN) has appointed Bob Delaney as its new director of network development.

Bob has spent his entire career in logistics and the past 20 years in pallet networks and brings a wealth of experience to the role, including operational development and project management.

This is the latest of several high-value appointments to TPN’s management teams, which have included finance director Jo Davis, operations director Bob Richards, and commercial director Sue Nicholson.

“TPN is a well-established and extremely good network,” says Bob. “MD Mark Kendall has created an entirely fresh and new senior management team to enact his vision for the network and being part of that was very attractive.

“TPN has a sector-leading Partner proposition and is undoubtedly the best choice for ambitious hauliers today,” he says. “As someone who has seen networks develop since their inception, I am excited to be involved with TPN’s evolution of the network model and attracting the best candidates to take our model of collaborative logistics forward.”

TPN’s award-winning service levels and its unique combination of in-house developed and sector- leading IT, next generation ePOD solutions and unparalleled Partner support infrastructure makes it a commercially and operationally unmissable opportunity for experienced and new-to-networks companies alike. It signed 15 new Partners during 2021.

TPN MD Mark Kendall says: “We are thrilled that Bob has chosen TPN as the network to benefit from his experience, contacts and skills going forward. We are very aware he would have been welcomed anywhere in the sector, and it is a testament to TPN’s leading position and huge future potential that he chose us.”

Bob began his logistics career as a driver and gained experience of most operational roles with major hauliers and 3PLs, before moving into networks in 2000. He spent 17 years as general manager of member development at Palletforce, and before that as network development manager at Palletways UK.

