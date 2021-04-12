TPN invests in bespoke training platform to enhance skills acquisition across its workforce

THE Pallet Network (TPN) has invested in e-learning platform HebeData, which it is populating with entirely bespoke content to complement the work of onsite trainers at all levels of the operation.

Head of HR Lynn Statham says: “This is a substantial investment in the skills of our workforce and the quality of our operation. Although the platform itself is very cost-effective, we are developing our own modules, videos and learning opportunities which can be completely tailored to the role and to our operation.”

TPN has role-specific trainers on both day and night shifts, for instance, to teach and refresh fork-lift truck skills. Statham says the new content will provide an additional opportunity for staff to consolidate their learning and prove their understanding through quizzes and online assessments.

“It is very helpful to team members if the terminology in the training material matches their experience of the job. Therefore, generic courses are only of limited use. Our pallet network environment is not a generic logistics environment, either operationally or in the quality standards and safety protocols we have in place,” she says.

“The HebeData learning platform will enable us to teach our teams using the in-house terminology and with reference to our specific standards and protocols.”

HebeData is created by Edatachase. MD Mark Stratford says: “HebeData was built to create, deliver, manage and track training and information efficacy across whole businesses. The system is fully mobile and ‘owned’ by every user, to encourage engagement. TPN has worked with Edatachase to develop the system to build a full document management and understanding tracker for the business.”

The platform gives organisations several advantages, including automated schedules for training, an evidence trail of training undertaken and proof that the user understood the training. The programme can be set up to ask questions throughout the module, with wrong answers limited or incurring an automatic return to the beginning, so that users must actively participate and not simply guess at answers.

The platform will also allow team members to learn remotely, if they prefer.

“Obviously many of our staff have jobs that can only be performed on site, but it is important to build whatever flexibility we can into roles,” says Statham. “2020 taught us all that a flexible and diverse approach to work is an operational benefit, as well as beneficial for team members.”

She notes that people also learn in different ways and so ensuring varied opportunities to absorb learning objectives in valuable. “Some people learn best by doing and others require time to think about what they have learned away from the task itself. Just as some people learn best through video and others through text, or discussion. We hope to be able to facilitate different ways of learning so that everyone can participate to the full.”

The HebeData platform is compatible with all kinds of media, including presentations, video, interactive formats, and external content such as YouTube.

TPN has extremely high operational standards, with sector-leading service levels. Its night-shift team can deal with more than 20,000 pallets a night at its central Minworth Hub, loading and unloading 57 trailers simultaneously.

“Safety is always our priority, and then accurate and careful treatment of freight,” says Statham. “With such a busy environment, a highly trained team is essential.

“However, more than that, we want to continue investing in our people. They are the business and we want everyone who works here to be better for the experience.”

Stratford says HebeData is a powerful tool for staff because they can export their training passport if leaving for another job. It will show which industry standard modules they have undertaken, and also give descriptions of in-house courses.

