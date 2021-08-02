TPN recruits network star Nada Marinovicfor its development division

The Pallet Network (TPN) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nada Marinovicas a Network Developer. Nada joined TPN on 1 June and is responsible for identifying and recruiting the best independent regional transport companies into the network. She was previously a director at the Hazchem Network, responsible for recruiting new members and growing the customer base of existing members.

With more than three decades of experience in ADR and distribution, working with networks and member depots, as well as her degree in chemical engineering, Nada could hand pick her next role. She chose TPN.

“I know TPN and its people. Of all the networks, TPN’s ethos is the best, the closest to the network ideal.”

“TPN treats its Partner companies as customers and suppliers, and fosters their success. Too many of the networks are Hub-centric and believe the members are there for the Hub’s benefit. But without the members, there would be no Hub business.”

“I think to do a job well you have to trust the company you work for and believe in its values,” she adds. “That’s why I chose TPN.”

Nada will work alongside the talented Kerry Rayner to recruit the best companies to the network. They have worked together before.

“It will be great to work with Kerry again. If I could choose someone to work beside me it would be Kerry,” says Nada. “I think we’ll do great things together.”

Nada is very aware of how the logistics industry still often undervalues female talent and is particularly glad that many of TPN’s most recent senior appointments have been women, including its finance director Joanne Davison, network developer Kerry Rayner, and its sales manager Sue Schofield.

TPN MD Mark Kendall says: “I’m delighted that Nada is joining us. She really could have picked any network position she wanted, so we are very pleased she has chosen TPN. Not just because she’ll be great in the role, but because she recognises TPN’s collaborative and mutually supportive ethos.”

TPN’s ethos sets it apart in the sector, says Mark, and ultimately all its successes and sector-leading service levels grow from that mutually supportive Partnership.

“TPN prides itself on Partnership,” he says. “The Hub supports all of our 130 Partners, commercially and operationally, and they support one another. Our mission is their success.”