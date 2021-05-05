TPN signs global logistics expert Jeavons Eurotir

Birmingham-based, third-generation, family firm chooses full Partnership with TPN after using network for one year.

The Pallet Network (TPN) has signed leading multimodal specialist Jeavons Eurotir as a full Partner. The Birmingham-based family-run firm, which has expertise in international movements as well as national haulage, says TPN is a strong complement to its other services.

Jeavons has input client pallets to TPN for the past year through TPN Dagenham and found the service to be extremely good, says MD Shane Jeavons.

“Our specialisms are in UK and European services, customs warehousing, customs clearance and worldwide importing and exporting. With all of the services we offer we need a good reliable pallet network service to cater for our customers’ needs,” he says. “Having tried TPN ourselves for a long time, it made sense to take the opportunity to join when a suitable postcode area came up.”

Jeavons Eurotir has a wide range of expertise including AEO status for its 120,000 sq ft customs warehouse in Birmingham.

Its modern fleet comprises 30 vehicles, ranging from full weight artics to 7.5 tonne vans, variously equipped with Moffats or tail-lifts. All its drivers are ADR trained and it has two on-site Dangerous Goods Safety Advisers.

The current MD is the third generation of the Jeavons family to head up the company, with his grandfather founding it, and his father Darren Jeavons currently CEO. As such the company reputation is of enormous importance to them, and the choice of the right network partner was crucial.

“TPN is extremely reliable, and we were impressed with the network overall. We’ve visited the Hub several times now and it’s an excellent operation,” says Jeavons.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jeavons on-board,” says TPN MD Mark Kendall. “The past 12 months have been exceptionally challenging for everyone in logistics, so for a Partner to base its decision on our performance during those months is a great testament to TPN’s service resilience.

“We have no doubt that Jeavons will be an asset to the network, and we in turn aim to foster their further success, as we do with all our Partners.”

TPN’s onboarding service for new Partners is second to none, and involves an extensive investment in training, systems installation and on-the-ground support in the weeks running up to the Partner operation going live.

“We believe in setting our Partners up for success by ensuring they have all the training, help, support and systems they need,” says Kendall.