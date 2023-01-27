Transaid invites industry to join its 25th Anniversary Celebrations

International development organisation Transaid is inviting the transport and logistics industry to help celebrate its silver jubilee – as the charity marks a quarter of a century since it was formed by Save the Children, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK) and its Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

During these 25 years Transaid has delivered life-saving work with partners and governments in more than 20 countries across predominantly sub-Saharan Africa, empowering people to build the skills they need to transform their lives – with a focus on improving road safety and increasing access to healthcare for rural communities.

This year’s anniversary celebrations will focus on a handful of key events, including a three-day London to Paris Cycle Challenge departing Greenwich on 22 September – with both individuals and teams invited to enter.

Florence Bearman, Acting Co-Chief Executive of Transaid, says: “The transport and logistics industry has always demonstrated tremendous support for Transaid, and so naturally we want to celebrate our special anniversary together, and ensure we have more impact than ever before in this landmark year.

“One way supporters can get involved is by holding their own fundraising activities around the number ‘25’. This could be anything from baking 25 cakes in aid of Transaid and selling slices to colleagues – to walking, cycling or sports challenges, whether it be 25 miles, 25 laps or something done consistently over 25 days. We have a wealth of fun ideas; just get in touch, and we can help to bring as many as possible to life!”

Sam Clark, also Acting Co-Chief Executive, explains: “As we start our 25th anniversary year, we are seeing greater demand for our expertise than at any time previously. It really highlights the foresight the industry had to establish Transaid as an independent organisation back in 1998, after 10 years as part of Save the Children.”

Key programmes currently underway include professional driver training activities in Ghana, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia – more than at any time previously in Transaid’s history – plus ongoing work with the FIA Foundation and FIA to establish a national helmet coalition for motorcycle riders in Kenya. Transaid is also working hard to secure donor funding for the next phase of its bicycle ambulance project in Zambia, which has been proven to dramatically reduce severe malaria mortality in children under six.

Florence and Sam are currently sharing the role of Acting Chief Executive, in addition to their respective roles as Head of Fundraising and Head of Programmes, whilst Caroline Barber is on maternity leave, following the birth of her son last October.

For more information and to find out how you can support the organisation visit www.transaid.org.