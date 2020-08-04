Transporeon further reinforces management team with Jonathan Wood as Chief Commercial Officer

Transporeon, the leading, cloud-based transportation sourcing and management platform backed by HG Capital, has taken another important step in reinforcing its international customer service orientation with the appointment of Jonathan Wood as Chief Commercial Officer as of 3 August 2020.

Jonathan Wood brings extensive international experience in B2B technologies, including supply chain solutions, as well as proven expertise in running service organizations. He joins Transporeon from US-based cloud computing leader Infor, where he most recently served as General Manager for India, Middle East and Africa. Before that, he led Infor’s European Service Organization and served as Vice President Cloud and Innovation Services for SAP.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome Jonathan to the team,” said Transporeon CEO Stephan Sieber. “He will be invaluable in driving our sales organization along its path to excellence and speeding up delivery of enhanced customer value. As well as his impressive professional credentials, we look forward to benefiting from his personal qualities, his passion, people skills and leadership.”

Commenting on his appointment, Jonathan Wood said, “I’m thrilled to be joining Transporeon. Globally recognised brands already trust Transporeon to enhance their logistics experience and productivity. The opportunity to further expand our global footprint has never been stronger and I’m looking forward to supporting our colleagues at a time of rapid change.”

