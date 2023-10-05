Please pass CHEP pallets back - Free collection
Transport for the North responds to the cancellation of HS2 to the North
Lord McLoughlin - Transport for the North Chair

MHWmagazine 2 hours ago Supply Chain

Responding to the government’s decision today to scrap HS2 to the North, Lord McLoughlin, Chair of Transport for the North, said:
“The cancelling of the northern leg of HS2 is naturally disappointing. It’s undeniable that this will be seen by many as a missed opportunity for the region, and the country as a whole. Only last week, northern business and political leaders came together at our TfN Board to speak with ‘one voice’ to reaffirm our position that HS2 and NPR in full are vital to truly transform the North.

“The announcement of investment in the region is obviously welcome. And we will look to work with government to fully understand the implications for the North of the proposals set out today in the Prime Minister’s speech, and consult with our Board on the best way forward in light of this new change of policy. There are still quite a few areas that require further clarification from the Department for Transport, which we will be seeking from them.”

www.transportforthenorth.com

