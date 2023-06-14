Transport & Logistic sector’s Personality of the Year awarded at Multimodal 2023

The Transport & Logistics sector is celebrating success and has announced its Personality of the Year, with Peter Morris from Howard Tenens taking the crown at this year’s Multimodal Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding industry-leading supply chain businesses and individuals. This year, 875 guests gathered at The Vox in the NEC Birmingham at the most successful awards evening yet with 9,950 votes cast and 15 awards handed out to the industry’s top performers.

Winners included DP World, SEC Storage, R Swain & Sons, Physical2Digital, Associated British Ports, Maersk, Freightliner, Maritime Transport, MSC and CCL Logistics & Technology. With the coveted Sustainability Award being won by DP World, who were the winner of two awards on the evening.

One of the favourite awards of the night is Personality of the Year. Peter Morris was described by judges as “a positive force in the industry who has worked for many years to drive improvement”.

Peter, Chairman of Howard Tenens says; “I’m extremely proud to be named as Personality of the Year at Multimodal. I love being part of the industry and it’s fantastic to be recognised by my peers after many years of service.”

The awards are broken down into three categories. One category is judged, one is awarded by the Multimodal team and past winners and the final one is voted for by the attendees, exhibitors, visitors and newsletter readers of Multimodal.

The company of the year for Air Freight, Rail Freight, Road Freight and Sea Freight is voted for by attendees and exhibitors, so it’s a proud title to hold for those who win. This year Kuehne+Nagel, Freightliner, Maritime Transport and MSC picked up the award in their respective categories.

Event Director Robert Jervis commented: “We are so proud to deliver an awards ceremony that gives the whole industry representation. This year’s winners are a mixture of small and large enterprises that represent excellence. Well done to them all!”

The headline sponsor of the Awards is Logistics UK, with each award then supported by a leading industry business. The full list can be viewed here.