Travis Buck appointed Commercial Director, EMEA region at The Crosby Group

The Crosby Group, a leading supplier of lifting and rigging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Buck as the new Commercial Director for its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region.

Travis brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held senior commercial positions at leading companies in the construction and engineering sectors. He has a strong track record of driving business growth and developing successful partnerships with clients and distributors.

Wim Fabricius, Managing Director of Crosby EMEA, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Travis to the Crosby team. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and strengthen our presence in the EMEA region. I have no doubt that he will be a key contributor to our success in the coming years.”

Travis added: “I am excited to join The Crosby Group and to work with such a talented team. I look forward to helping the company continue to deliver high-quality products and exceptional service to our customers in EMEA.”

