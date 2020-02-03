Travis Perkins plc certified as a Top Employer

Travis Perkins, the UK’s largest supplier of building materials, has been recognised as a UK Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute following a comprehensive and detailed assessment, including a robust evaluation according to a number of criteria and people practices which were independently verified.

Organisations certified as Top Employers are known to dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices, according to Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink, who says, “To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!” he continued.

This Top Employers recognition follows last year’s ranking by LinkedIn of Travis Perkins as the UK’s top 20 company where British workers want to land a job and shows Travis Perkins continued to improve on its previous performance by scoring particularly well in the areas of compensation and benefits, workforce planning, talent strategy and culture.

This marks Travis Perkins 11th year of recognition by the Top Employers Institute, and the company’s Group HR Director, Carol Kavanagh, said: “We are really pleased with this recognition, we know being a good employer means we must continue to work with colleagues to keep improving our workplace. We consider everything from recruiting the best talent to well thought out benefits, working conditions and career development opportunities that ensure we retain and build on our talent so we can continue to have the best people and the best place to work in our industry.”

The Top Employer Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, and identifies organisations that demonstrate excellence in HR and employee conditions. Established more than 25 years ago, the Institute has certified over 1,300 organisations in 115 countries.