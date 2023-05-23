Trio of new body styles join expanding IVECO Daily DRIVEAWAY line-up

IVECO has extended its successful DRIVEAWAY programme with three new IVECO Daily 3.5-tonne options. There’s now a wide selection of ready-built variant following extensive interest from operators.

These vehicles are available now from all IVECO dealerships at a ‘single invoice’ price and come complete with a 2XL Planned Maintenance Package which helps keep ownership costs predictable for operators.

Traffic Management Cab 3.5T

Designed to help support traffic management, this new DRIVEAWAY vehicle features a dropside body integrated sign rack, conewells, and sliding access panel. Built in collaboration with body builder Brit-tipp, its aluminium construction helps maximise an impressive payload afforded by the IVECO Daily’s truck-based chassis.

Curtainside 3.5T

Joining the existing 7.2-tonne Curtainside, this 3.5-tonne model delivers on cargo volume and easy access. Built in collaboration with Bodywork Solutions, the body hosts two rows of internal lashing bars as well as barn rear door. Sustainability is also a key focus, with the body’s anti-slip floor surfacing being made from recyclable thermoplastics. The same highly recyclable material is now also available on the 7.2-tonne model.

Welfare Van 3.5T

Transporting people and tools is an essential part of many challenging missions, and this IVECO Daily 3.5-tonne welfare van is well equipped for the task. In addition to comfortably seating seven occupants, a sink area with hot and cold water tanks, a 400W microwave, hot water boiler, and toilet facility ensures the workforce’s needs are met while on a mission.

Each of these new DRIVEAWAY vehicles is powered by the IVECO Daily’s strong and efficient 136hp diesel engine, paired with a new manual transmission featuring a clutch that’s 18% more durable than its predecessor. Gearbox oil changes are also extended to an impressive 350,000km.

Residual values are enhanced by DRIVEAWAY models being based on the ‘Business trim level which includes manual air conditioning, cruise control, front fog lights and electrically heated door mirrors as standard.

All new DRIVEAWAY Daily box vans are constructed with Omnia panels, something that yields a benefit in terms of payload and sustainability. These thermoplastic panels are lighter than their conventional counterparts due to being made from 20% recycled materials. Additionally, they are completely recyclable once they have come to the end of their useful life.

IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts commented. “The DRIVEAWAY programme has proven exceptionally popular, giving businesses a product that’s ready to hit the ground running. These new additions will bolster and already extensive catalogue.”

www.IVECO.co.uk