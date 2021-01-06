TRL choose Krone for Europa’s flexible-loading trailers

TRL (Trailer Resources Ltd) the Hertfordshire-based contract hire and rental specialists have supplied 10 Krone Dry Liner box vans to Europa Worldwide Group for their fast-expanding click and collect operation.

Built to Europa’s specification, the galvanised steel trailers are fitted with Krone’s DP keyhole loading system, which comprises 45 sets of double-deck tracks to support 27 aluminium variable-height cross bars.

“The Krone loading system is particularly useful for double-stacking pallets and mixed size boxes,” says TRL Sales Director Ryan Jones “it enables Europa to maximise the load space while having the flexibility to load up to 33 Euro pallets or a variety of different consignments on two levels.”

Ryan goes on to explain that the Dry Liners are designed with high security and dual UK/European operation in mind.

“The Krone Dry Liner design is based on the robust construction of a standard container carrier: Steel walls with container-type rear doors and integral locking gear give Europa maximum load protection and cargo security. Also, with an impressive internal height of 2715mm, the trailers can operate within the 4m European height restriction, which makes them ideal for running on both sides of the channel.”

TRL handle all trailer aftermarket requirements, for their own and third-party fleets, including DVSA and ATF MOT testing from their purpose-built service and maintenance facility in Hemel Hempstead. A fleet of fully equipped mobile service vans and 24-hour breakdown service is also on hand.

“With Code XL load security certification” says Ryan, “we know these Krone trailers are built to last and are not expected to present any service issues. Moreover, having a superb paint finish which comes with a standard 10-year guarantee against corrosion perforation, means they will look good for many years to come.”

With over £2m invested in new equipment each year, TRL has grown rapidly in recent times and now provides one of the most comprehensive trailer and support service operations in the UK. The modern fleet is well over 2,500 and includes curtainsiders, box vans, skeletals and urbans, while double-deck trailers fleet is one of the largest in the UK. The company is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.