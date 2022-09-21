Truck drivers see all-round benefits from Durite safety systems

A new vehicle camera system has given truck drivers more peace of mind while speeding up insurance claims and reducing vehicle downtime.

J.O’Doherty Haulage Ltd provides a range of services and vehicles for hire and reward in Greater London and the surrounding area, including tippers, grabs, hiabs, low-loaders and bulk haulage. The company, which specialises in the waste management sector and is part of the JOD Group, wanted to replace its existing vehicle cameras with a higher-definition system that provided more clarity and a better field of vision.

J.O’Doherty, which holds FORS Gold accreditation, turned to Durite after a supplier recommended the vehicle camera specialist. Durite, which is a FORS associate, supplied the haulage company with more than 100 of its eight-channel hard disk drive (HDD) DVR kits.

Matthew Tyler of J.O’Doherty Haulage said: “We wanted the new system to give both our drivers and fleet managers all-round vision of the vehicle and have the option to add on more cameras if needed.

“There were three main deciding factors that have led us to choose Durite. Firstly, they were highly recommended by our supplier – recommendation is normally a good start. Secondly, after speaking to their regional sales manager, we felt they understood what we were looking for and the fact they offered us a no-obligation demo’ was an added bonus. Lastly, after seeing the demo’ and having a closer look at the products, it gave us the confidence that these systems are built to last.”

Durite’s eight-channel HDD DVR kits provide drivers with an excellent field of vision, making it ideal for hauliers working in waste management. Compared to a four-channel camera system, the eight-channel kit offers increased visibility, including monitoring vehicle operations such as tipping. The system supports up to eight cameras, with J.O’ Doherty choosing to mount one looking out from the cab and a dome camera monitoring the inside of the cab. A camera at the rear assists the driver when the vehicle is reversing, while more on each side of the vehicle provide full coverage when turning.

“Since the systems have been in place,” adds Matt, “our drivers feel much more at ease as they know it’s now possible to capture and provide crystal clear footage to support them in the event of an accident – unlike the previous system we had. As for the operational side, it’s greatly helped us to speed up the insurance claiming process, which helps to reduce our vehicle down time.”

Durite offers a comprehensive range of FORS-compliant kits. It is also the UK’s leading brand in auto electrical parts for commercial vehicles, providing a one-stop-shop for fleet operators. For further details, visit www.durite.co.uk