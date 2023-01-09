TruTac and CPT deliver ‘second-to-none’ service for Chandlers Coach Travel

Chandlers Coach Travel describes TruTac’s customer support as “second-to-none” and praises the detail and simplicity of its digital reports via their CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport) product range.

Chandlers has operated coaches from its base in Wiltshire since 1991 and conducts a wide variety of trips across the UK and Europe. Its fleet comprises 14 vehicles ranging from 44 – to 61-seaters, along with some smaller eight-seater light passenger vehicles.

Chandlers uses TruTac’s CPT Tacho Analysis software and CPT Licence Check service. It first invested in the software to manage compliance and drivers’ hours but has begun exploiting the detail and benefits of the CPT Tacho Analysis reports. Plus as CPT members they receive a 20% discount on TruTac standard prices.

“I’ve used other software companies over the years, but TruTac’s products were recommended by the CPT as it has unique features for PSV operators, it covers what we need across the board,” says Operations Manager, Colin Inman. “We invariably use the software for the Working Time Directive, tacho reporting, drivers’ hours, driver licences checks and CPC cards – but it covers all sorts. We’ve taken a step further now, and we’re looking more at what the reports can tell us so we can find efficiencies.”

“It’s probably the easiest software to use, but more than anything else, it’s the people behind it we’ve found excellent, and the backup you get from TruTac’s Support Team is second-to-none. I’ve asked for reports showing missing mileages, I’ve asked for more detail on Working Time Directive reports – sometimes in graph form – I’ve asked for reports showing me drivers’ working days and their rest days. Whatever it is, they’ve supplied it quickly and efficiently.”

TruTac’s CPT Tacho Analysis reporting system is designed specifically for passenger vehicle operators and is based on the PSV 375 rule set. It is a fully web-based, completely automated, digital, and analogue tachograph analysis reporting system, which serves up automated reporting and driver compliance risk scores as standard. It also fully approved by the DVSA’s Earned Recognition scheme.

CPT Licence Check is TruTac’s driving licence verification service, which seamlessly integrates with CPT Tacho Analysis and all the other CPT approved modules provided by TruTac. It checks UK driving licences for compliance and insurance purposes, which cuts down on admin’ and covers employers’ duty of care responsibilities.

Colin describes TruTac’s service throughout the pandemic as “exceptional”, both when the company ceased operating during lockdowns and when it returned to action.

“They’ve looked after us very, very well. We closed for 18 months during Covid, and things were completely put on hold. When we got back up and running again, that took some interaction with TruTac’s support teams, and they were absolutely brilliant. Our biggest thing with them is the customer support.”

To learn more about TruTac products and how they can improve compliance and save time, contact TruTac on 024 7669 0000 or email sales@trutac.co.uk.

