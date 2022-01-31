TruTac announces new Managing Director and Leadership Team

TruTac, part of the Microlise Group, has promoted Jemma James to Managing Director as Terry Ramsey retires at the end of January. Jemma has been with TruTac for over 14 years and became a Director in Oct 2010, with her most recent role being Director of Commercial Operations & Marketing.

Jemma has been a key figure in the leadership of TruTac and was responsible for securing commercial relationships with both the RHA and Confederation of Passenger Transport as well as developing other key partnerships and being involved in the Microlise acquisition.

Jemma possesses an excellent track record in business development with extensive senior commercial management experience in a variety of industries, including international banking and corporate investigation and places great emphasis on customer service.

Terry Ramsey states, “While retiring after 15 years is a big change for me, I can relax knowing TruTac is in great hands with Jemma as Managing Director. Through the hard work of everyone at TruTac, we have transformed the business and made it the success it is today. I have the utmost confidence the team will continue to work together to drive further innovation and business growth.”

Additional changes in the TruTac leadership team see Lee Oliver, pictured, promoted to Sales Director, having previously been Head of Sales and Louise Connor joining as General Manager. Lee has been with TruTac for 10 years and has been instrumental in securing numerous large customers. Lee will focus on commercial growth through new market opportunities and will continue to build TruTac’s successful sales team.

Louise joined the business last October having previously worked in manufacturing operations. Louise will continue to ensure that the highest level of customer service and quality is delivered to all customers. The leadership team also includes Chris Williams, Technical & Product Director and James Pyne, Finance Director, who all work alongside the Microlise Board to achieve Group aims.

To learn more about TruTac products and how they can improve compliance and save time, contact TruTac on 024 7669 0000 or email sales@trutac.co.uk. ends.

TruTac www.trutac.co.uk is a part of the Microlise Group https://www.microlise.com/about/