TruTac catch the compliance bus for 2022 Expo

TruTac, one of the UK’s leading fleet compliance experts and producers of specialist software for the PSV transport sector, is showcasing its latest easy-to-integrate compliance tools at this year’s Euro Bus Expo, NEC, stand E14.

TruTac have a range of PSV dedicated products as well as Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) approved solutions for members at exclusive discount rates, saving 20% on RRP.

CPT Daily Checks with new CPT Driver App

The re-designed and re-launched all new CPT approved APP is being well received by the PSV industry. The CPT Drivers App is designed for simple compliance management and lower running costs all-round.

The app started life over 10 years ago as a facility for drivers to conduct paperless, walkaround vehicle checks. With bespoke PSV features added to its basic driver’s check functions, the app features a host of new capabilities, including full integration with TruTac’s other products.

Modules such as CPT Analysis, CPT Time, and Documents Premium can now be accessed directly through the app. In addition, the app can seamlessly send data from walkaround checks straight through to the CPT Fleet system for ease of PSV fleet maintenance planning and to keep vehicles moving.

It has an improved user interface, including clearer notifications, a dedicated accident reporting system, an updated traffic reports page, and a new light and dark mode.

CPT Time is money

CPT Time is a web-based time and attendance and HR clocking system for analysing and managing working time. The TruTac CPT-developed system accurately records staff attendance using digital tachograph driver cards or employee smart cards, providing clocked versus tacho data. It is fully approved and accredited by the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT).

CPT Time, used alongside CPT Tacho Analysis, also records all lead in and lead out, giving valuable data if drivers incorrectly enter EDR / SDR, providing a complete working time directive solution.

Furthermore, PSV operators can rely on complete security using encryption and password facilities while reducing labour costs through more efficient time and admin management.

CPT Time also supports Duty of Care and H&S obligations, including HR records (absences, training, holidays, personnel and more).

TruDocuments upgrade to paperless

TruTac’s recently launched TruDocuments Premium, is a new upgrade for users of its TruDocuments platform to help operators better manage documents and move ever closer to a completely paperless operation.

Similar to an interactive document library, TruDocuments Premium allows customers to make the likes of policies, handbooks, certificates and other vital literature directly available to drivers via the TruTac app.

When published, the documents are instantly available to all employees with access to the app, or to a portion of the workforce or individuals of the operator’s choosing.

The system creates a clear audit trail by highlighting when documents have been sent, opened, returned, and signed. It is significantly more efficient than using physical paper documents and faster, more transparent, and more secure than email.

Users can also publish links to external websites on TruDocuments, rendering them instantly available to the workforce, and it is even possible to automatically send documents on a calendarized basis. For example, if a company wanted to send its handbook to drivers every six months, it would only have to set this up once.

All the above will be fully demonstrated by the TruTac team on stand E14, at the NEC, Birmingham on 1st – 3rd November.

Meanwhile, further info regarding any of TruTac’s range of PSV fleet compliance products can be found at www.trutac.co.uk. TruTac is a member of the Microlise Group.