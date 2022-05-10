TruTac introduce TruVan – the new compliance tool for Van and LCV operators

In response to new regulations from 21st May, TruTac, the fleet compliance experts, have launched ‘TruVan’. The brand new TruVan product includes an App and web-based ‘back-office’ management system to enable all Van operators to comply with DVSA Best Practice and operating guidelines while efficiently managing their fleet all in one place.

From 21 May 2022, all van operators (or cars with trailers) over 2.5 tonnes, based in England, Scotland and Wales, will need a standard international goods vehicle operator licence to transport goods for hire or reward in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

“TruVan is a unique software product which simplifies compliance and full fleet management by providing a one stop shop to help keep van operators legal while saving time and money.” Says TruTac’s Managing Director, Jemma James.

According to TruTac, TruVan ensures minimum risk exposure and compliance with rules and legislation and comes as an all in one, easy-to-use system with driver App. Company directors are afforded protection, say TruTac, while being provided with demonstrable reporting and dashboards for full audit control. Making driver and vehicle management and maintenance easier than ever before.

“The system is designed as a modular system, within a single portal” adds Jemma “and has the built-in flexibility to grow with each individual business.”

TruVan modules include:- clocking for hours and timesheet control, GPS location-tagged App, walkaround checks with DVSA templates, fully configurable templates with accident reporting, compliance Best Practice, driver licence DVLA checks and vehicle maintenance and planning. All of which come with online document management and storage for full and complete audit trail.

Early adopter discounts of 20% are available for anyone who signs up before 1st August 2022. TruTac will be demonstrating the new software system on their stands at the ITTHub, Microlise Transport Conference, CV Show and Road Transport Expo shows during May, June and July.

Further references:

21st May 2022 – Mobility regs https://www.gov.uk/guidance/transport-goods-in-and-out-of-the-uk-using-vans-or-car-and-trailers-from-21-may-2022

Running a fleet of Vans – https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/running-a-fleet-of-vans/running-a-fleet-of-vans

Walkaround Check – https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/van-drivers-daily-walkaround-check/van-drivers-daily-walkaround-check

TruTac www.trutac.co.uk is a part of the Microlise Group

https://www.microlise.com/about/