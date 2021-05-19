TruTac launch all-new feature to manage driver compliance risk

TruTac, the tachograph analysis and compliance experts, has launched an all-new software feature called ‘DCRS – Driver Compliance Risk Score’, to simplify how fleet operators monitor and manage the potential risk drivers can pose to compliance levels.

Developed in-line with both HGV and PSV operators’ feedback and as part of TruTac’s commitment to the DVSA’s Earned Recognition (ER) scheme, the new Risk Score Calculation is based upon calculating a percentage of infringements per driver duty. The automatically calculated driver risk scores, trends and fleet ranking can then be viewed via the widgets, dashboards and reports produced by TruTac’s TruControl system.

The brand-new feature highlights each driver’s Risk Score as a Risk Level (very low, low, medium, high, or very high). It also calculates risk trends which, for easy data assimilation are graphically displayed, along with the driver’s overall company ranking. The system auto adjusts each driver’s score to include the Earned Recognition infringement severity weighting.

“TruTac supports operators in managing driver compliance effectively and easily and we are proud to support the DVSA Earned Recognition scheme,” says Commercial and Marketing Director, Jemma James. “This latest product is designed to work in tandem with our existing software so operators can manage drivers and their compliance risk potential easier than ever before.”

Furthermore, says TruTac, whether operators are ER-approved or not, the new feature enables them to compare their KPIs against the DVSA metrics before they consider joining the scheme. “Plus,” adds James, “TruTac is one of the few providers who include the DVSA ER dashboards within its products at no extra charge.”

Explore, the transport and plant hire specialists, worked with TruTac to help design DCRS and provided valuable user feedback at every stage of development. According to Chris Gatheridge, Head of Operations for Explore, the new initiative will bring many benefits to its business and the industry at large.

“Working with our tachograph analysis provider TruTac, we have succeeded in developing world class functionality which takes Driver Compliance Risk Score to the next level. We pride ourselves on our operational standards and adherence to legislation and the integration of DCRS can only assist us further in this area.”

Gatheridge added that the DCRS feature allows each driver to be accessed not only for the risk that their driving behaviour could present to Explore, but also regarding their general performance. Utilising critical report data, intuitive graphs and system feedback, drivers can see where mistakes or issues are arising and take corrective action as appropriate.

“Therefore, unlike other systems,” adds Gatheridge, “although DCRS makes its calculations depending on the severity of the infringement, the system also provides a clear route back – allowing drivers to ‘clean the slate’ if they act on the debrief information presented. As a bonus, if your driver is not returning to base within the week, the feedback and close-out can all be done remotely via an app on their smart phone.”

TruTac is a part of the Microlise Group. https://www.microlise.com/about/