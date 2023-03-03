TruTac launch new workshop module for improved asset management and maintenance control

TruTac, part of the Microlise Group, is proud to announce the launch of a newly developed module which enhances its existing vehicle maintenance and compliance software product, TruFleet.

Going live on 6th March, TruFleet Workshop enables users to upgrade to a range of new workshop-focussed features, including the facility to create bespoke templates for all vehicle needs including inspections, repairs, servicing, MOTs and associated running costs. Electronic periodic maintenance inspections (EPMIs) are all fully controlled through the module and are simple to create and merge for servicing and inspections.

Templates are fully customisable, easily edited and cloned and can be used for trucks and trailers or any other fleet asset. Plus, say TruTac, for improving audit trail transparency, operators can choose sign-off levels with up to 3 independent signatures e.g., for technician, rectification second signature and manager’s signature.

Also, TruFleet Workshop fully integrates with TruChecks and the TruTac driver APP, to easily identify and log any defect, while fully recording the audit trail from initial identification to rectification and sign off within the system. Costs can be logged against each asset for full control and visibility, and there are even further new costing enhancements to be released over the next few months.

“Our TruFleet vehicle maintenance product has proved to be a great success and is widely relied upon by fleet managers in the HGV and PSV sectors,” says Managing Director, Jemma James. “TruFleet brings efficiencies to day-to-day vehicle maintenance and helps to maintain compliance control. Now, based on feedback from our customers, we have introduced TruFleet Workshop so busy fleet managers can create bespoke vehicle documentation, focus on running costs and generally tighten up all areas of resource and vehicle asset management.”

TruFleet Workshop, along with other TruTac compliance and data management software products for HGV, LCV and PSV fleets will be demonstrated by the TruTac team at this year’s CV Show on 18th-20th April, and at the annual Microlise Transport Conference, on May 17th at the CBS arena in Coventry.

TruTac offers a one-stop shop of compliance products to aid fleet management and compliance control, including TruAnalysis, the full tachograph management system, TruFleet for improved maintenance planning and TruChecks for easier daily vehicle inspections. According to TruTac, over 5700 operators use its software products and the number is growing daily.

To find out more about how TruTac can help manage vehicle fleets and assets, operators should contact the TruTac team on 02476690000 or email sales@trutac.co.uk or visit. www.trutac.co.uk