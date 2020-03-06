TruTac launch TruFleet at CV Show

New management software for fleet maintenance and compliance control

TruTac, the leading tachograph and compliance software provider is launching a brand new fleet system at the CV Show to plan and manage all vehicle maintenance and compliance.

Aptly named TruFleet, the easy-to-use software enables transport managers to plan, organise and control all aspects of day-to-day fleet and O’ Licence management. Features include vehicle history, maintenance records, safety inspections, defect reporting, rectifications and audit checks.

TruFleet provides real-time updates on maintenance schedules, online storage for compliance documents, interactive dashboards and alerts. The system fully integrates with TruTac’s comprehensive suite of compliance control products.

Maintenance planning made easy

Using TruFleet, managers can instantly see all planned maintenance events including inspections, MOTs, services, LOLER checks and repairs. Bespoke entries can be included for each operator’s requirements and all weekly calendar events viewed in detail on a single screen.

Tax, insurance and other reminders can be added to the calendar along with tachograph calibration dates which are automatically populated direct from vehicle file downloads.

Managing safety inspections

Regular, efficient and well-documented safety inspections are vital for operators and TruFleet enables managers to specify intervals and automatically plan future dates, with easily rescheduling. Completed inspection sheets can be automatically uploaded, and any failures or advisories can be notified using an IM number following routine, daily walk-rounds and driver checks.

Tyre and brake status is recorded along with details of each inspection which included a full brake test. For quick review, full safety inspection history is contained in report form.

Garage and off-road vehicle control

TruFleet removes vehicle administration difficulties when using multiple garages. Full schedules and upcoming bookings can be automatically emailed to each garage along with any associated contracts and other relevant documents.

These can include detailed worksheets, current vehicle defects, and any other notes so they can be pre-assessed by the garage. All VORs can be quickly identified along with any vehicles returning to service after garage work is completed. For added control, all upcoming or overdue events are highlighted in a dashboard widget.

O’ Licence checks at a glance

Another new feature is managers can easily track numbers of authorised O’ Licence vehicles and trailers against actual numbers. The dashboard widget indicates operating centres who are nearing or exceeding authorised numbers so action can be taken.

Part of the TruTac compliance-control suite

TruFleet is fully compatible with TruTac’s modular suite of TruControl software and enables managers to switch seamlessly between tacho analysis, daily checks and maintenance calendars, giving instant visibility and control over every vehicle and driver.

The interactive system keeps daily checks, defects and repair rectifications all in one place. Along with all documentation and audit reports for future maintenance bookings. To streamline document management, TruFleet uploads and tags MOT certificates, safety inspection sheets and contracts so that all garages can instantly assess individual vehicle requirements, while fleet managers can easily search for relevant documents and cross-refer each job with the garage which carried out the work.

Commenting on this latest addition to TruTac’s product range, Commercial Director Jemma James is clear regarding the role of TruFleet;

“Fleet managers already have their work cut out. With TruFleet, we are helping O’ Licence holders, managers and office personnel to stay compliant and on top of mandatory vehicle maintenance procedures, while focusing on the busy demands of running a transport business.”

As well as TruFleet, the TruTac team will be showcasing additional new product features at this year’s CV Show, including;

TruTime – Driver clocking in and out via their TruChecks driver app

TruLicence – Licence Checks via the new Davis mobile phone app

TruAnalysis – Sign on screen for driver debriefs through TruControl

Multiple new reports – vehicle Lock report, defect checking and audit reports

A full demonstration of TruFleet and the full TruControl suite will be on TruTac’s stand – 4C01.