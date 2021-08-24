TruTac unveils fleet management and driver risk products at CV Show

TruTac, the tachograph and compliance experts, will be demonstrating its TruFleet system at this year’s CV Show. The fleet management control software now comes with EPMI – electronic document control which, say TruTac, makes HGV and PSV vehicle management and compliance control even easier.

Approved under DVSA’s Earned Recognition scheme, TruFleet enables transport managers to plan, organise and control all aspects of day-to-day fleet and O Licence management, including vehicle history, maintenance planning, document online storage, audit checks, safety inspections, brakes and tyres defect reporting, LOLER checks and repairs, tax and insurance updates, tachograph calibration.

TruFleet is fully compatible with TruTac’s modular suite of TruControl software to provide full visibility and control over all vehicle and driver resources.

Also on display will be TruFleet CPT Fleet Management. Developed in conjunction with the CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport) the new, easy-to-use software provides PSV operators with a system to plan and manage all vehicle maintenance and compliance requirements using the latest technology from TruTac.

New DCRS measures driver risk

Additionally, TruTac will be showcasing its latest solution for helping HGV and PSV fleet managers easily monitor and manage the potential risk drivers can pose to compliance levels.

The new DCRS (Driver Compliance Risk Score) feature automatically calculates and highlights each driver’s Risk Score as a Risk Level (very low, low, medium, high, or very high). It also calculates risk trends which, for easy data assimilation, are graphically displayed along with the driver’s overall company ranking.

Plus, DCRS can auto-adjust each driver’s score to include the Earned Recognition infringement severity weighting and it all works within TruTac’s TruControl system.

The TruTac team will be available on stand number 4C01 between August 31st to September 2nd, to provide further details regarding these and other TruTac compliance control products.

TruTac is a part of the Microlise Group. https://www.microlise.com/about/