TruTac unveils fleet management and driver risk products at ITT Hub

TruTac, the tachograph analysis experts will be demonstrating their TruFleet system at this year’s ITT Hub. The fleet management control software now comes with EPMI – electronic document control which, say TruTac, makes HGV and PSV vehicle management & compliance control even easier!

Earned Recognition/DVSA Approved, TruFleet enables transport managers to plan, organise and control all aspects of day-to-day fleet and O Licence management, including:

Vehicle history – Online storage – Maintenance planning – O Licence checks

Safety inspections – Brakes and tyres – Defect reporting – LOLER checks and repairs

Audit checks – Tax and insurance – Real-time updates – Tachograph calibration

TruFleet is fully compatible with TruTac’s modular suite of TruControl software to provide full visibility and control over every vehicle and driver.

New DCRS measures driver risk.

Also, to be introduced at the show will be TruTac’s innovative solution for helping HGV and PSV fleet managers easily monitor and manage the potential risk their drivers can pose to compliance levels.

The new DCRS (Driver Compliance Risk Score) feature automatically calculates and highlights each driver’s Risk Score as a Risk Level (very low, low, medium, high, or very high). It also calculates risk trends which, for easy data assimilation, are graphically displayed along with the driver’s overall company ranking.

Plus, DCRS can auto-adjust each driver’s score to include the Earned Recognition infringement severity weighting and it all works within TruTac’s TruControl system.

The TruTac team will be available on stand number A20 on June 30th and July 1st to provide further details regarding these and other TruTac compliance control products.

TruTac is a part of the Microlise Group. https://www.microlise.com/about/