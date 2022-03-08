TSC Printronix Auto ID announces new Sales Manager DACH to provide better regional coverage

Highly experienced sales expert Julia Moore joined TSC Printronix Auto ID as Sales Manager on 1 March 2022. Her role is twofold, to both support existing partners, distributors and resellers, and to expand the partner network throughout the DACH North region.

Victoria Grobushkina, Sales Director for TSC Printronix Auto ID Europe and Africa, to whom Julia will report, sees her as a real asset. “We are pleased to welcome Julia to our sales team. Being customer-oriented, results-driven and a great team player, she will support our continuous regional growth and help to establish long-standing business relations with our channel partners and provide the first class level of services for which TSC Printronix Auto ID is renowned,” says Victoria.

Julia has a very ‘hands-on‘ approach that focuses on customer needs. “I put customer requirements front and central to my work and am determined to demonstrate to them how both the TSC and Printronix Auto ID brands can meet their needs. I am convinced that through excellent cooperation with our partners, and by actively supporting a wide range of projects, we can increase our market share and inspire more end customers to use our high-performance products,” says Julia.

Post-graduation from the University of Sunderland, Julia acquired her initial sales skills at Medion AG and Aer Rianta Retail in Dublin. In 2012, she switched to the Auto ID industry with a Customer Account position in Dublin for Datalogic followed by a sales role at AISCI Ident GmbH. Since 2017, Julia has been responsible, as Area Sales Manager, for developing and expanding the reseller and partner network at Promethean, one of the world’s leading suppliers of interactive displays and screens for imaging equipment.

Julia will be based in Essen, Germany, and will complement the DACH team, covering the northern part of the region. She will be focused on managing day-to-day relationships with existing resellers and distribution partners for both TSC and Printronix Auto ID brands. Additionally, she’ll be targeting Auto ID resellers to gain a foothold into new customers to increase regional presence and brand awareness.

