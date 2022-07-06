ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
Tune into LEEA on #GLAD2022

With #GLAD2022 (Global Lifting Awareness Day) taking place on 7th July 2022, the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is sharing its schedule of activities for the day. For full details of the schedule and to see how you can get involved, visit the Highlights section at globalliftingawarenessday.com.

In addition to Informative webinars focused on the Entertainment sector and the impact of the revision of the European Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, there will be presentations on the LEEA Academy 2.0, the future of LEEA’s Learning & Development delivery, one trip single use slings, the future of our Energy Industries, guidance on communication of critical information throughout an organisation. There will also be a discussion between Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA and Sarah Chew, Managing Director of TechFest, on a collaborative school engagement drive planned for LiftEx 2022.

www.leeaint.com

