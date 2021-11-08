Tune into the free LEEA Apprenticeship Webinar

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) will be holding a special Apprenticeship Webinar at 10am (GMT) on 2 December 2021. The free event will look at the Lifting Equipment Technician standard for England as it enters its final stages, in addition to featuring a broader discourse on apprenticeships. This will include the City of Bristol College speaking on how they can be arranged and organised, and why companies and potential recruits should engage with them.

Kat Moss, who becomes LEEA Chair in January 2022, will be explaining the Lifting Equipment Technician apprenticeship standard in her capacity as chair for the Trailblazer Group behind its development. Giving the employer view, Paul Davies from William Hackett will discuss why they use Apprenticeships. He will be joined by the company’s own apprentice, James Hume, who will speak about why he chose this path.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA, said: “With the Lifting Industry’s own standard in England now only awaiting ministerial sign off, we want to showcase apprenticeships as an alternative pathway into the sector. The development of the standard will also be informative for stakeholders in other global territories seeking to drive the implementation of similar schemes. Lifting is a key role in the supply chains of many industries. Wherever goods, products, materials or people are moved, lifting equipment is involved. The Industry wants to attract the next generation of recruits into this incredible sector. In our specialised, safety critical industry, it is of paramount importance that we provide a recognised occupation and career progression pathway which will encourage newcomers as well as up-skilling existing personnel.”

www.leeaint.com