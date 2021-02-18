Two-man delivery specialist Panther Logistics on course to achieve 30% growth by end 2021

An exponential rise in online shopping, coupled with a passion for innovation and customer service, has led to the UK’s leading two-man delivery specialist enjoying unprecedented levels of growth.

Ever since Panther Logistics stepped into the two-man delivery arena in 2011, it has consistently raised the bar through its game changing service offering.

Having been the first to offer next day delivery, Panther changed the dynamic of the sector by providing the immediacy of the high street to online consumers, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

It is just one example of the company’s ability to respond to ever changing customer demands which has led to Panther developing an enviable service portfolio underpinned by state-of-the-art technology to provide the ultimate in customer experience.

Recognised as a disruptor within the sector, the company, which is now part of AIT Worldwide Logistics, boasts an impressive customer base including Wayfair, Silentnight, Dunelm, Samsung, Decathlon and LG – all keen to take advantage of Panther’s unique offering.

Panther is a business which has continued to go from strength to strength, consistently exceeding expectations.

At the time of its acquisition by the global freight giant in November 2020, the company had a projected turnover of £58m yet Panther finished the year on just shy of £70m, an increase of 20% on the previous year. And this year with a projected turnover of £75m, Panther is on course to achieve an impressive 30% growth in just two years.

Never a company to stand still, Panther has always been ahead of the curve since the introduction of next day delivery through to its seven day a week offering together with premium pre-10 a.m. and post 6 p.m. deliveries.

Retailers also have the comfort that customers ordering larger, high end goods will be delivered to a room of choice, unpacked and all packaging removed. Recycling services are also available.

And to provide total flexibility, customers can either choose next day or nominated day delivery placing them in control of how and when they receive their goods.

Providing the ultimate delivery experience is at the core of the Panther offering. The company has consistently invested in the development of cutting-edge technology as well as expanding its network to nine depots to ensure that it continues to deliver a best-in-class service for which the company is renowned.

A new fleet of vehicles of displaying new livery comprising 26 MAN tractor units and 44 trailers have also been brought on board to manage the ever-increasing growth in volumes.

And as ecommerce demands have continued to escalate, Panther has invested in increased storage facilities with over 30,000 pallet spaces available to enable the company to offer a full turnkey solution from storage, fulfilment and final mile delivery – a service which is proving increasingly popular amongst Panther’s customers.

Newly appointed Managing Director, Gary McKelvey who was responsible for steering the company through its recent acquisition and has played a pivotal role in Panther’s continued success story commented: “The market is constantly changing and it is vital that we keep pace.

“Customers are becoming increasingly demanding. They expect a seamless shopping experience, not only from browsing a website through to ease of purchase but also delivery. Indeed, it is this final leg of the purchasing process which has become increasingly important and often a brand differentiator.”

Gary continued: “Delivery has become an important part of the package and if an online retailer cannot provide the right level of service they will move elsewhere.

“It is for this reason that our own service offering is designed with the customer in mind, further reinforcing our position in the market and helping our customers maintain their competitive edge.”

Looking ahead the next 12 months are set to be equally exciting with further expansion on the horizon as new contracts come on board. New technology to further bolster the company’s customer service offering is also being developed to ensure Panther is able to keep pace in such a fast-moving marketplace.

Gary McKelvey added: “The UK is a major player in the e-commerce marketplace and what has happened over the past 12 months has been unprecedented – three years of forecasted online retail growth in just a matter of months.

“What is clear is that the pandemic has changed the way people shop. E-commerce is here to stay and is estimated to account for almost one-third of all retail sales.

“There are undoubtedly exciting times ahead of which we fully intend through our market leading service offing to be at the forefront – leading the way as we enter into our second decade as a dedicated two-man white glove delivery provider.”