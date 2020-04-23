Two new Permanent Overband Magnet Models from Bunting

Bunting has added two new models to their popular and highly successful range of Permanent Overband Magnets. The two new designs – the PMax and Easibelt – meet specific requirements of reduced maintenance time and lighter weights. These models expand the Overband range, which also includes the classic PCB model.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators for the recycling and waste industries. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

The design of the Overband Magnet is simple with two pulleys mounted on a frame either side of a permanent magnetic block. As the name suggests, the Overband Magnet is positioned above a conveyor, either over the head pulley, or more commonly across the belt. In operation, conveyed material passes under the Overband where the strong magnetic field attracts, lifts and then automatically discards tramp ferrous metal such as rebar. Hundreds of Overband Magnets are built at the Bunting-Redditch plant every year.

The development of the PMax Overband Magnet meets the mobile plant industry’s move towards lighter and smaller designs (e.g. crushers and screens). The PMax is 15% lighter than standard the PCB model across the range and 12% shorter in length. These reductions result in a 14% higher magnetic force to weight ratio. The PMax operates at a maximum working height of 300mm (above the conveyor) on belts with widths between 600 and 1500mm. The reduction in weight and size is achieved through adopting new manufacturing processes, including investing in new production plant. The new design is released in response to customer requests across Europe.

The Easibelt model is for applications where maintenance opportunities are limited. The design allows for a fast belt change, significantly reducing maintenance downtime by at least 50% compared to the changing of a belt on a standard Permanent Overband Magnet. The Easibelt is operates at a maximum suspension height of 300mm on belts between 600 and 1500mm. This new design of Overband is specifically designed for24-hour 7-day operations where any production downtime can result in significant challenges. This new model is also ideal when an Overband Magnet is in a location with limited or difficult accessibility.

“The development of two new designs of Overband Magnet meet the changing needs of our customers,” explained Adrian Coleman, the General Manager of Bunting-Redditch. “Our PCB model has been an industry-standard for several decades and remains the optimum design for many applications. However, the PMax is specifically designed as a lower weight option for mobile plant, whilst the Easibelt offers significantly reduced maintenance time.”

The expanded range of Permanent Overband Magnets extends the range of Magnetic Separators and Eddy Current Separators Bunting manufacturers for the recycling and quarrying sectors.

For further information, please contact us on press@buntingeurope.com or visit our website www.mastermagnets.com