Two weeks until entries close for the FTA Logistics Awards 2020 so submit your application soon

With just over two weeks until entries close for the FTA’s Logistics Awards 2020, sponsored by Port of Dover, the business group that represents the whole of the sector is urging any company wishing to be considered for one of the industry’s most prestigious awards to submit their application soon.

Taking place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London on 10 December 2020, FTA’s annual celebration is the one of the biggest events in the logistics calendar.

The awards celebrate the companies and individuals that have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply chain industry in the past 12 months through their dedication, innovation and diligence. The deadline for applications is midday 24 July 2020.

David Wells, Chief Executive of FTA, comments: “Entries to FTA’s star-studded Logistics Awards have been flooding in and with just over two weeks left to apply, we are urging anyone wishing to be considered to submit their entry as soon as possible. With this year shaping up to be one of our sector’s most challenging ever, it is more important than ever that we take this chance to celebrate the dedication and hard work of an industry that has been and continues to be determined to keep Britain trading against all odds.”

The following categories are open for submissions:

· Most Innovative Company of the Year

· Most Innovative Product of the Year

· Road Freight Operator of the Year

· Rail Freight Operator of the Year

· Air Business Operator of the Year

· Water Business of the Year

· International Shipper of the Year (for manufacturers or their logistics partner)

· Public Services Operator of the Year

· Van Operator of the Year

· Logistics Partner of the Year (consultants, recruitment, technology, services)

· Diversity Champion of the Year

· Rising Star of the Year

The FTA Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual for services to logistics and is nominated by the FTA Board.

The awards are also sponsored by Brigade Electronics, CoolKit and FTA Recovery.

For more information on the criteria for each award, and the application process, please visit https://fta.co.uk/logistics20

FTA is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. FTA supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit www.fta.co.uk.