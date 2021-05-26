TyreWatch’s cost-cutting, safety and environmental protection for fleet operators at ITTHub 2021

TyreWatch, the commercial vehicle tyre management experts, are unveiling two new products at this year’s ITTHub transport show which, says the company, are set to cut costs, improve safety and lower carbon emissions for operators across all commercial vehicle sectors.

Due for full UK roll-out in September, AutoAlign is a dynamic and unique vehicle monitoring system designed to combat the widespread problem of wheel misalignment which, according to TyreWatch, is unknowingly suffered by around 33% of all commercial vehicles in the UK.

Using the market proven TyreWatch ‘connected technology’ platform, AutoAlign continuously monitors each vehicle and detects any wheel alignment issue as soon as it occurs and automatically notifies the operator so that immediate corrective action can be taken.

“This is all about good-old prevention rather than cure!” Enthuses Mark Longden, Co-Founder of TyreWatch. “While we already have a mobile wheel and chassis alignment service in place, this new technology uses bespoke wheel sensors in harness with Formula 1 – grade telematics to enable vehicle operators to remotely identify any misalignment issues before they become a serious and costly problem.”

In turn, says TyreWatch, the AutoAlign user can then connect with their TyreWatch wheel alignment service for corrective action to be taken, thereby ensuring accident prevention, tyre and vehicle downtime savings and significant reduction of harmful emissions.

“Just one degree out of alignment between the wheels and/or the vehicle centre will cause a 10% deficiency in tyre wear,” explains Longden. Therefore, early corrective action will greatly reduce carbon output and keep PM 10 and PM 2.5 tyre particulate emissions to a minimum.”

On this note, says TyreWatch, recent industry research concludes that on the UK roads today there are 18.7 million vehicles operating with incorrect wheel alignment and although simply a consequence of routine day to day use, it often goes undetected for months, until the problem is identified at scheduled maintenance or legislative testing. The consequential excessive tyre tread abrasion is widely recognised as a major contributor to vehicle particulate emissions (PM2.5 and PM10) by the World Health Organisation.

Boost for the van sector

Also due to be launched at the ITTHub show is a new version of the widely used TyreWatch VanSmart tyre monitoring system which, says the company, will improve safety and reduce running costs for light commercial vehicle operators.

The newly developed system, VanSmart II, uses smart-technology and bespoke wheel sensors to monitor and detect potential tyre issues during typical van use, such as urban and ‘last mile’ deliveries, while also keeping a watch on general tyre status and performance over longer journeys.

“In today’s connected world,” says TyreWatch CEO Glenn Sherwood, “responsible operators in every sector can expect a fleet TPMS solution to support their vehicles and trailers over every mile of every journey they make.”

According to Glenn, TyreWatch was designed for this exact purpose. Continuous tyre monitoring, using advanced telematics and powerful artificial intelligence, provides real-time and constant visibility of the precise condition of every individual tyre. All tyre issues are detected from the outset before they can become a problem which, says TyreWatch, enables timely and safe maintenance or repairs while minimising downtime, risk and running cost.

“Our new VanSmart II system” adds Glenn, “uses the same technology as our other products – which remotely monitor HGVs, trailers and plant vehicles – to significantly reduce risk of accidents through tyre wear or pressure loss, while ensuring a safe working environment for every driver.”

From a cost saving standpoint, TyreWatch says that by running a connected TyreWatch system substantial savings will be made not only regarding direct tyre life but also in fuel efficiency, down time and the costs typically associated with a tyre blow out.

“TyreWatch can eliminate 95% of all blow outs caused by underinflated tyres.” Says Glenn. “Through receipt of real time proactive pressure and temperature alerts, operators have the ability to schedule tyre repairs and replacements, even while the vehicle is in motion.”

“Furthermore”, says Glenn, “from an environmental point of view, while enabling preventative care, the savings in tyre wear using VanSmart II will reduce carbon and keep PM 10 and PM2.5 tyre particulate emissions to a minimum.“

“We look forward to introducing these great new products” adds Glenn Sherwood. “And to demonstrating our other tyre monitoring and safety systems for HGV, plant equipment and trailer applications.”

TyreWatch’s innovative vehicle monitoring products are developed by RL Capital. AutoAlign’s development is part funded by the Government’s Strategic Priorities Fund through the UKRI Clean Air Programme.

