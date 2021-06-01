6 years of achieving John Deere Excellence

TYRI are honoured to have been inducted into the John Deere Hall of Fame at the beginning of 2020 after 5 consecutive years achieving Excellence partner level status. However, the company did not rest easy, and continued to provide exceptional service and was again awarded Partner level status for 2020 – making TYRI UK a John Deere Excellence Partner for SIX consecutive years from 2015 – 2020.

Achieving Excellence Partner-level status with John Deere Construction and Forestry is the highest honour available from John Deere as a supplier and shows a commitment to providing products and service of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

Michael Bradley, Managing Director, TYRI UK stated, “We are extremely proud of our performance over the last 6 years supporting John Deere Construction and Forestry and look forward to repeating this level of service through 2021 and onwards. We work hard to supply all our customers with the same high level of delivery and quality products, and it is an honour to be recognised by John Deere Construction and Forestry for our commitment to customer service.”

www.tyrilights.com

More about TYRI

As an industry leader in off highway lighting, TYRI develops intelligent lighting solutions. These solutions solve the demanding application requirements of the Heavy Vehicle, Mining, Forestry, Construction, Agricultural and Material Handling Industries. With multiple locations around the world, TYRI is able to offer global supply, custom design and advanced intelligent lighting solutions.