TYRI Lights pays tribute to machine operators with their own rock song and video

TYRI, in collaboration with the artist PAX., has produced a rock song to pay tribute to all those people who spend long days sitting in heavy machines and work in challenging environments. A rock song that will spread joy and light and express gratitude to everyone who helped make TYRI what it is today. No one in the industry will want to miss the song, which is called “Let There Be Light”, and the accompanying music video.

As always when TYRI develops something new, we want to do it while maintaining the highest possible quality. We bring in professional help when the work is beyond the company’s core expertise, and we are not satisfied until it feels absolutely right – a project that took all of 2022 to accomplish. The fact that the Marketing Manager at TYRI is also a singer and songwriter under the name PAX. helped to ensure that the project got up and running quickly, and many people at the company were involved in both song production and the planning and filming of the music video.

“I’ve been making music all my life, and rock music is especially close to my heart. The idea seemed obvious once it came to me. Of course, we should produce a rock song for all those heroes who operate heavy machinery. The tough, often dark environment, the noise, the light from the lamps – everything is absolutely perfect for rock. I wrote the song, “Let There Be Light”, and then began collaborating with countless TYRI employees – even our customers got involved. The result was incredible, even if I do say so myself. I’m so proud and happy that we did this and really hope that the song will be played with the volume turned right up in all machine cabs around the world,” says PeO Axelsson aka PAX., Marketing Manager at TYRI.

With the high level of ambition and the decision to release the song on all the global music platforms, external expertise was required. The song and music were recorded at the prestigious music studio Grand Recordings in Gothenburg, with help from the producer Danne Johansson. As the song features a really heavy sound, a video somewhat out of the ordinary was required. That’s when TYRI turned to one of its customers to find the perfect environment.

“We have a quarry outside Ljungby in southern Sweden, and you probably couldn’t find a better location for this type of music video. Of course, we wanted to be involved in making industry history and contributing what we could, but I never would have imagined that it would turn out so well,” says Pierre Jakobsson of Caravan Mill.

It was a pitch-black evening in a quarry in southern Sweden. Three substantial work machines equipped with TYRI’s INTELLilight lighting system and support lighting from TYRI gave the location a magical look. Employees from TYRI were on hand as actors. Göran Assner from View provided help with the recording of the music video.

“This is definitely the coolest project I’ve ever worked on. We’ve demonstrated the strength of our vision and that we can accomplish anything that reinforces that. At the same time, we are creating a culture at the company where nothing is impossible. It’s great that we are able to show the entire industry that TYRI continues to have original ideas, whether it’s the next generation of lighting or paying tribute to our end users with a really great rock song,” says PeO Axelsson.

Facts about the lighting used for the music video recording:

All the lighting in the video comes from TYRI’s work lights. Three fully equipped machines deliver nearly 100,000 effective lumens from the front. The background is lit with an additional 50,000 effective lumens.

“Let There Be Light” will be released on all major music streaming platforms on 15 December 2022.

LINK to the video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WGkB7iX_LM