U.K.’s first Renault Trucks T01 Racing Special for Andy Lee Transport

Gloucestershire-based Andy Lee Transport Ltd has taken delivery of the U.K.’s first Renault Trucks T01 Racing Special Used Truck Edition.

Redesigned by the team at Renault Trucks’ Halle du Design, and reconditioned in full in the UK by Used Truck by Renault Trucks, this sporty-looking special edition is inspired by the world of racing cars and joins 12 other used Renault Trucks in the Andy Lee Transport 28-strong fleet.

The lines of the Racing Special, a Range T480 6×2 tractor unit, have been enhanced by the designers at Halle du Design (HDD) and have created a modern, dynamic design that conveys the vehicle’s technical performance. Commenting on their head-turning new addition, Managing Director, Andy Lee says: “As a family of motor racing enthusiasts, we have a long-standing affinity with motorsport. My son, Antony Lee, races F1 Stock Cars and I’ve been involved in motorsport myself since I was 16 years old. So, with our passion in mind, the Renault Trucks T01 Racing Special with its sporty looks appealed to us from the word go.”

Andy continues: “We always like to stand out from the crowd with our trucks and we wanted something a bit different again this time; the T01 Racing Special with its good looks was the perfect new addition to our fleet.”

The vehicle comes adorned with striking paintwork combining three shades – shimmering black, flaming red and tangy yellow – on an EKLA white background with the inside of the headlight reflectors painted in matching flaming red. Exclusive reflective stickers, with a nod to the world of racing, are affixed to the vehicle and the paintwork on the sun visor, hub caps, radiator grille and rear view mirrors, add the finishing touches to the exterior. The entry bars to the cab also feature the special flaming red and tangy yellow paint with the interior finished in a stylish anthracite grey.

Renault Trucks has a large choice of used vehicles, with the origin, age and mileage of the truck secured through the manufacturer documentation and all vehicles given a 200 inspection points review including technical and cosmetic elements. The vehicles are then refurbished with genuine parts strictly adhering to the Renault Trucks’ manufacturing processes and standards. Customers also have access to some unique tailor-made, engineer-designed vehicles, including the T 01 Racing Edition, that have been selected, tested, transformed and certified by Renaults Trucks and which now join the likes of the Quartz, Satin and Lightening Editions exclusively offered by Used Trucks by Renault Trucks.

Andy Lee comments: “The sales process was seamless, with the Used Truck Sales Executive, Steve Taylor, taking the time to understand our requirements and delivering a truck that is an absolute credit to our fleet.”

“As well as being a great-looking truck, it’s essential that it’s up to the job too. Renault Trucks’ inspection review, as well as the refurbishment with genuine parts, ensures reliability and minimal down time and, together with the one-year manufacturer’s warranty, we had overall peace of mind,” says Andy.

The T01 Racing Special is already being put through its paces on Andy Lee’s general haulage work across the U.K as Andy concludes. “We wanted a truck that would turn heads wherever it goes. People always stop and comment; it’s a great ambassador for the brand and a talking point about the company and the work we do. We are absolutely delighted.”

