UK Food & Drink Shows to Move to 2022

In light of the Government’s latest announcement delaying the end of restrictions in England and a subsequent briefing from Westminster advising against travel in and out of Birmingham, the organisers of the UK Food & Drink Shows, William Reed, have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event.

National Convenience Show, Farm Shop & Deli Show and Food & Drink Expo will now take place from 25th – 27th April 2022. Those three shows will run again from 24th – 26th April 2023 along with Foodex, The Ingredients Show and The Forecourt Show.

Andrew Reed, Managing Director – Wine & Exhibitions, William Reed, said: “We’re devastated to have had to postpone the shows once again but ensuring the safety of exhibitors and visitors has always been our number one priority. Whilst we’d put every possible measure in place to ensure the shows could go ahead in a safe environment, factors beyond our control have unfortunately meant that we could not, in good faith, run the shows in July of this year. I want to personally thank our exhibitors, visitors and my incredible team for doing all they could to make this happen.

“We remain committed to supporting this fantastic industry and look forward to running these shows in 2022 and 2023 at full capacity.”

