UK freight association elects new national chair and vice-chair

Rachel Morley has succeeded John Stubbings as the elected National Chair of BIFA – the British International Freight Association – for a two-year period.

Morley, Regional Manager Western Europe at BIFA member company, OIA Global, who has been Vice-Chair for the past two years, was appointed a director of BIFA in 2017 and chairs the trade association’s Midlands region.

Alongside Morley will be Charles Hogg, pictured, Commercial Director of Unsworth Global Logistics, who has been elected as Vice-Chair. Hogg is currently Chair of BIFA’s Maritime, Road and Rail Policy Group.

Stubbings becomes Immediate Past Chair for a two-year term, and Sir Peter Bottomley, MP, remains as BIFA president.

BIFA Director General Robert Keen comments: “In welcoming Rachel and Charles into their new roles, I wish to express my appreciation for the contribution made by John Stubbings over many years; and pleasure that Sir Peter has agreed to continue in office.

“Rachel and Charles’ wide-ranging experience and senior roles in successful freight forwarding companies will ensure that BIFA and its members will benefit greatly from these new appointments.”