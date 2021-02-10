UK Fuels parent Radius launches new range of electric vehicle charge points

Radius Payment Solut­­­ions has launched a new range of products specifically aimed at businesses and fleet operators looking to make the transition to electric or hybrid vehicles.

Radius EV is a new business divis­­­ion that will focus on providing products and services to help make the switch to electric. The range includes workplace and home charge points and a new dual-fuel card, that enables drivers to charge their vehicles and buy diesel or petrol, all on one card.

This new range of products has been developed as a result of the recent announcements made by the government to ensure all new car sales must be electric by 2030 and the increased demand from businesses who are looking to make the transition sooner rather than later.

The newly launched charge points will provide businesses and employees with a turnkey charge point solution for their office, depot and home. Business charge points use the latest technology to provide high-speed charging at 22kW. Home charge points deliver speeds of up to 7.4kW on a typical single-phase domestic supply.

Radius EV will also offer an all-in-one fuel card that gives a convenient way to buy diesel and petrol at over 3,350 fuel stations across the UK and provides drivers with the ability to pay for electric vehicle charging, across a growing multi-branded UK charge point network.

Bill Holmes, CEO of Radius Payment Solutions commented: “Following the significant investment made in Chargepoint Europe in 2020, this is another exciting step into the world of electric vehicles, after more than 30 years in the traditional UK fuel market. As the sales of electric vehicles continue to accelerate over the decade ahead, there is going to be a huge demand for charge points and network access. The development of workplace and home charge points, coupled with our own brand all-in-one fuel card, provides an end-to-end solution for diesel, petrol and electric vehicle fleets that will help them manage their transition to electric.”

Radius Payment Solutions is a £2.6 billion company that operates worldwide and features each year in the Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 list of the UK’s most successful privately-owned businesses.­­­