UK Paper Hub launched creating an unrivalled all-in-one facility for paper and forest products at The Port of Tilbury

London’s fastest growing port launches the UK Paper Hub in Tilbury. Bringing together decades of expertise at the Port of Tilbury, the new all-in-one paper and forest product handling Hub is the first facility in the UK created to actively reduce all forms of waste in the supply chain.

UK Paper Hub is the collective brand covering Tilbury’s handling, storage and distribution services for paper and related forest products (including graphical papers and newsprint, packaging paper and board, tissue and hygiene products, and pulp). The brand brings together the expertise and facilities of the paper handling terminals, previously known as Enterprise Distribution Centre (EDC) and London Paper Terminal (LPT), which the port owns and operates.

Tilbury has always been a market leader for paper import and handling and has invested significantly in purpose-built facilities. Innovations such as unique paper handling equipment, automated warehouse and transparent IT systems all support the industry leading product care levels. The port has ordered six new side shifting Terberg tugs and six Novatech translifters, in partnership with supplier Briggs Equipment which will all be in place by the end of the year. The new style of translifters were specifically chosen to enhance operational flexibility and efficiency for UK Paper Hub.

The opportunity in Tilbury is unrivalled. The UK Paper Hub can handle paper and forest products in any form, any quantity using any method of shipping or distribution, both short sea and deep sea. The Hub has access to a nationwide haulage network and connects the UK’s domestic industries with markets across the globe. Tilbury’s newest port, Tilbury2, opened in May and along with London Container Terminal, offers the Hub further connections and capacity for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Paul Dale, Asset and Site Director said: “This is exciting news for Tilbury as we introduce the UK Paper Hub to the paper and forest products market. At Tilbury, we are proud of our approach which is always built around our customer’s needs and we work collaboratively to ensure that we deliver dependable solutions.

We believe this is the right time to reposition our paper service offering to reflect the changes in the sector and our preparedness as the UK prepares to leave the customs union. We have invested in the rebranding of our paper services to showcase the port’s world-class paper offering as a whole.

Through continuous investment in facilities and equipment at the Hub we are actively making a progressive contribution to the environment and bioeconomy by reducing all forms of waste within the paper and forest products supply chain. Tilbury’s location and connections are unrivalled and as the market demands change, this is the right time to offer customers this all-in-one facility.”

Tilbury handles a vast range of commodities, and over the summer the port added tissue to their wide portfolio of commodities. To deliver this, the Hub has further invested in new handling equipment.

Some of the key facilities at the Hub include:

Handling expertise of packaging papers and boards, graphical papers, tissue and hygiene products, pulp, other specialty paper and board products

Capability of handling packages (reels, bails, pallets) of all sizes and currently up to 7 tonnes in weight

We welcome all shipping methods: Lo-Lo, Sto-Ro, Ro-Ro, side port, containerised (including SECU – Stora Enso Container Units), trailer (IBR)

Dedicated Lo-Lo and Ro-Ro berths with direct access to purpose-built facilities (manual and automated warehousing) and extensive undercover canopy space

Diverse portfolio of bespoke paper handling plant and equipment, including custom designed intelligent clamp systems

Advanced IT systems including transparent warehouse management systems; capability to support and integrate with all data exchange platforms; access to a custom built haulier portal and delivery alert system

Onsite trailer parking bays equipped to handle preloading operations and undercover loading, securing, and strapping areas

AEO approved, ISPS secured sites, CCTV coverage and protected by The Port of Tilbury Police on site

Access to value added services including customs clearance; onsite refurbishment; and haulage

For more information on the UK Paper Hub go to: www.ukpaperhub.forthports.co.uk